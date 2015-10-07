Julie Harper claims she acted in self-defense when she shot the father of her three children in 2012

Deliberations to Begin in Retrial of California Mom Charged with Husband s Murder

The seven women and five men who will decide the fate of 42-year-old Julie Harper could begin their deliberations as early as Thursday, court officials tell PEOPLE.

Harper, an former realtor accused of fatally shooting her husband and the father of her three children in the heart three years ago, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police found the body of Jason Harper – a high school math teacher who coached volleyball – in the couple’s Carlsbad, California, home in August of 2012.

Sources say the prosecution was expected to deliver its closing statements to the jury on Wednesday afternoon. Judge Blaine Bowman was then expected to turn the case over to the jury. She faces life in prison if convicted.

This is the second time that the state has tried Harper on the same charges – Harper’s first trial ended with a hung jury last year. She has long maintained she shot her husband in an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors contend that right after allegedly killing her husband, Harper took her three children out for food before heading to an indoor playground.

Before leaving the house, the children allegedly heard a loud noise followed by a thump. Harper supposedly told the kids the sound was their father falling out of his chair, prosecutors contend.