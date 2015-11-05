Alabama Boy Who Went Missing at 5 Found Safe in Ohio 13 Years Later

A child who was first reported missing in Alabama 13 years ago was found safe and sound in Ohio last week, according to Vestavia Hills, Alabama, police.

Julian Hernandez, now 18, disappeared when he was just 5 years old. He was located in Cleveland with his father Bobby Hernandez after the FBI received a tip on Oct. 30 that a person living in the city could be the boy who went missing in 2002, Lt. Johnny Evans, a Vestavia Hills police spokesman, said at a Thursday press conference.

It was long suspected that Bobby had taken Julian, who was in his mother’s legal custody at the time of his disappearance, according to a statement by the Vestavia Hills police.

The break in the case came when Julian was working with a school counselor to apply to college earlier this year, Evans said Thursday. His social security number didn’t match up with his name, so the counselor did some digging and discovered that Julian was listed as missing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

For Julian’s mother, the long awaited news comes as a shock. “She had not given up on finding him,” Evans said. “She hadn’t heard anything in a while. It was just a shock to her to all of sudden be told on a Monday afternoon, ‘He’s found.’ ”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children praised Julian for his part in learning his true identity. “We applaud Julian Hernandez for his courage in taking the first steps to find answers about who he is,” the organization said. “We know the work for Julian and his family has just begun and will continue over the next days, months and years as they adjust and get to know each other all over again. We respect his family’s desire for privacy at this time.”

Added Robert Lowery, vice president in the Missing Children’s Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children: “Julian’s case is a reminder to all those parents and loved ones who are still searching for a missing child to never give up hope, no matter how long that child has been gone.”

Bobby was taken into custody and charged with tampering with records for allegedly using false information to get an Ohio identification card in 2012. He will also face charges in Jefferson County, Alabama, in connection with his son’s abduction.

He has not entered a plea to the charge against him.