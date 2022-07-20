Judge Rules Police and Medics Involved in Death of Elijah McClain Can Face Criminal Charges

"There is sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for each of the counts listed in the grand jury indictment," wrote Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew Tuesday

A Colorado judge ruled Monday that five former Aurora police officers and paramedics involved in the wrongful 2019 death of Elijah McClain can now face criminal cases.

Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew was asked by the former officers to review the case almost a year after the defendants were indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Loew announced her verdict Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reported.

"After reviewing the grand jury materials, the court finds, when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the people and with all inferences in favor of the prosecution, there is sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for each of the counts listed in the grand jury indictment filed with the court on Sept. 1, 2022," Judge Loew wrote.

According to court documents obtained by ABC, all five defendants have been scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Aug. 12.

Iris Halpern, McClain's lawyer, said that criminal accountability had been the main goal for Elijah's mother, Sheheen, since her son's death.

"We've been standing by the family throughout the case and the pain they've suffered," Halpern told ABC News. "These are real humans with loved ones and this issue impacts not only the victim but those around them in the aftermath."

Elijah McClain Elijah McClain | Credit: GoFundMe

In September 2021, the police officers and paramedics were indicted on multiple charges in the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with ketamine in a fatal encounter.

Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were each charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Roedema and Rosenblatt were additionally charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury and one count of a crime of violence related to the assault charge. Cooper and Cichuniec each faced three additional counts of second-degree assault.

The grand jury indictments were announced by state Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Police were responding to a 911 call about a suspicious person when they stopped McClain on August 24, 2019, as he walked home from a grocery store. As the encounter escalated, Officer Woodward allegedly applied a chokehold on McClain, causing him to briefly lose consciousness.

On video, McClain can be heard stating that he couldn't breathe, while the three officers allegedly held him on the ground. He vomited several times.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and injected McClain with ketamine, a powerful sedative. According to the indictment, which was obtained by ABC News, the amount of ketamine administered was appropriate for someone who weighed more than 210 lbs. McClain weighed 143 pounds.

According to an independent review commissioned by the city of Aurora, the police were wrong to stop McClain without justification. The review found that the actions of police and paramedics ultimately led to the man's cardiac arrest and death.

The Aurora Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Aurora police administration initially defended the officers' actions by pointing out that McClain was wearing a mask. In November 2019, the Adams County district attorney announced, "The evidence does not support the filing of any state criminal charges against the involved officers for the unfortunate and tragic death of Mr. McClain."

In November 2021, a Colorado city settled a $15 million civil rights lawsuit over the case.