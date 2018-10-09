Judge Denies House of Horrors Mom's Request to Attend Mental Health Diversion Program

A California judge has denied a request by a woman whose 13 children were allegedly abused while most were held prisoner in their Perris home to participate in a mental health diversion program, PEOPLE confirms.

At a hearing Friday, Louise Turpin’s attorney, Jeff Moore, disclosed that Turpin suffered from histrionic personality disorder, a disorder characterized by constant attention seeking, distorted self-images, prone to overreaction and gullibility.

“The actions that underlie the charges were motivated or caused by the mental health disorder,” Moore told Riverside Superior Court Judge Bernard J. Schwartz, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

In California, a defendant with a diagnosed mental disorder – except for antisocial personality disorder, pedophilia, borderline personality disorder as well as those charged with murder, rape and other sex crimes- is eligible to have their case put on hold to undergo mental health treatment.

If they successfully complete a mental health diversion program they can have all the charges against them dropped.

Under state law, Turpin would have been eligible for the program.

However, Schwartz denied the request, stating that Turpin “posed an unreasonable risk to the public,” the Riverside County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Turpin, 50, and her husband, David, 56, were charged last January with multiple counts of torture, false imprisonment and cruelty to a dependent adult. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors argued that all the children except for the youngest child, a toddler, were abused and most of them were held captive and tortured in their suburban home. The children ranged in age from 2 to 29.

The alleged violence in the family was first reported by the family’s 17-year-old daughter, who escaped out her bedroom window early on Jan. 14 before calling 911 with a smuggled cell phone.

Speaking to the 911 operator after escaping her family’s home, she said, “We live in filth.”

The teen also told the 911 operator that her parents were abusive and “two of my sisters are chained up.”

Asked by the 911 operator who in the family took care of her, the teen replied: “I don’t know much about my mother. She doesn’t like us. She doesn’t spend time with us, ever,” the girl said, according to the call audio. “I take care of myself and mother finds food for us, but we never talk.”

Behind closed doors — according to the girl’s statements as well as law enforcement interviews with other siblings, recounted during a June preliminary hearing — the Turpin children were allegedly subject to regular physical abuse, including being hit, choked and thrown across the room by their mother.

One of the adult female children was 35 lbs. underweight and suffered from “severe protein caloric malnutrition, numbness and weakness in extremities,” as well as “severe skeletal abnormalities,” investigator Wade Walsvick testified during the hearing.

Like her other siblings, the adult woman suffered from “low cognition and cachexia, a muscle-wasting syndrome,” Walsvick said. The woman also had “severe skeletal abnormalities.”

During Friday’s hearing, Moore argued that Turpin was not a danger to the community so should be allowed to seek treatment.

Prosecutors opposed the request and argued that the defense did not prove that the alleged crimes she perpetrated against her children were committed as a result of the disorder, the Press-Enterprise reports.

In a press release sent out after the hearing, the district attorney’s office said that “mental health treatment is an important component of our justice system” but “these types of crimes, which include our most vulnerable victims and pose a significant threat to public safety, should not be granted pre-plea diversion that could result in the court’s dismissal of all charges.”

Turpin’s attorney Jeff Moore could not be reached for comment.

A trial readiness conference is scheduled for Nov. 30.