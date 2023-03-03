What to Know About South Carolina Judge Who Sentenced Alex Murdaugh to 2 Life Terms in Prison

Judge Clifton Newman — who once attended a segregated high school in South Carolina — presided over Alex Murdaugh's trial

By Steve Helling
Published on March 3, 2023 11:44 AM
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman asks prospective jurors questions before the Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Photo: Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty

For more than six weeks, the trial of Alex Murdaugh progressed quickly — despite the media mob, a Covid outbreak among the jurors, and even a bomb threat.

At the center of the trial was Clifton B. Newman, 71, who is serving out his fourth and final term as a judge with the South Carolina Circuit Court.

Known for his no-nonsense ways and his methodical demeanor, Newman rarely gave any window into what he was thinking during the proceedings — until the post-conviction hearing where he sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

During sentencing, Newman addressed Murdaugh at length, saying, "I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you."

After Murdaugh claimed he was innocent for the second time in the morning, Newman said, "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become. When you take 20, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, maybe you become another person."

Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher/AP/Shutterstock

Newman was born in Kingstree, S.C. — just 93 miles away from the courthouse in Walterboro where the trial was held.

The son of a reverend and a domestic worker, he was the first member of his family to be born in a hospital. After graduating as valedictorian from a segregated high school in 1969, he attended Cleveland State University in Ohio and then received his law degree from the Cleveland Marshall College of Law.

After working in private practice for 24 years, he was appointed as a judge in 2000.

"I enjoy the responsibility, the awesome responsibility," he told the American Bar Association in 2017. "It's also a challenge, carrying the weight of the judicial system on your shoulders and seeking to dispense justice in a way that it should be dispensed."

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh Prosecutors Say Jury 'Delivered Justice' With Murder Conviction

Murdaugh faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the June 7, 2021 shootings of his wife and son near the dog kennels of the family's, 1,770-acre hunting estate, and was convicted on all charges. Authorities said that he killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

As he addressed Murdaugh, Newman criticized his "duplicitous conduct" and told him that the lies needed to stop.

"And the question is, when will it end?" he asked. "When will it end? And it has ended already for the jury, because they've concluded that you have continued to lie and lied throughout your testimony."

