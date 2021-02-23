Police said two men recently came forward to identify Juanita Zdroik's killer

Wis. Woman Was Killed After Witnessing a Double Murder in 2000, and Tip Led to Killer's Conviction

Late week, a Wisconsin jury delivered a measure of justice to the family of Juanita Zdroik, whose fatal shooting in 2000 went unsolved for some 21 years.

Jurors found Miguel Cruz, 43, guilty Friday of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Zdroik to death in Raymond, Wisconsin, on Feb. 7, 2000.

Juanita's body was found along the side of a road in Raymond.

Police said two men recently came forward to identify Cruz as the killer.

The two tipsters told police that Juanita was murdered because she had witnessed the double homicides of a father and son in Wisconsin only hours before her death.

Cruz was arrested in Florida in 2017, and had been in custody ever since.

His sentencing is set for April 22.

Zdroik's son, Zachary, spoke publicly about the case for the first time Sunday.

"My mom was the kind of woman that just cared about everyone and wanted to give everything," Zachary Zdroik explained at a press conference.

Zachary was 13 when his mother died.

"This is very surreal to our whole family," Zachary said, adding his family never gave up hope his mother's killer would be caught. "We're doing the best we can, right now."