Police estimate the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 96 miles per hour at the time of the fatal incident

'Joyful Young Woman' Is Killed While Rollerblading by Alleged Drunk Driver Going 96 mph

Formal charges have been filed in Florida in the death of a 27-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a speeding motorist nine months ago as she was rollerblading.

The Sun-Sentinel, WSVN and WPLG report 26-year-old Endail Thomas was taken into custody Monday for his alleged role in the death of Aline Palla Acosta.

Palla Acosta, originally from Brazil, was rollerblading along a recreation path in Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 when authorities allege Thomas lost control of his 2007 Nissan Murano.

The speeding vehicle hit Palla Acosta before striking a tree.

The SUV, which authorities estimate was traveling 96 miles per hour at the time of impact, was sliced in half on impact.

Thomas and his passenger, Melissa Gregoire, were rushed to Broward Health North medical center in critical condition.

Palla Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Aline was a joyful young woman," reads the woman's obituary. "Anyone close to her would describe her as kindhearted and beautiful inside and out. A colorful, amusing, and passionate young woman with a future even brighter than her infectious smile. Gone but never forgotten, Aline Palla Acosta will be missed by many."

Thomas has been charged with more than a dozen criminal counts, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Investigators had to wait a week before speaking to Thomas and Gregoire about the crash. Both had said Thomas was behind the wheel.

Gregoire allegedly told police the two had been together all day and that both had been drinking alcohol.

Blood work showed that Thomas had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Thomas, who has yet to plead to the charges, is being held on a $221,000 bond.