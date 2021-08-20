Nobody has been arrested in connection with the killing of Jovan Freeny

'This Is a Child's Life Taken': Family Calls for Justice After Wis. 17-Year-Old Is Killed at Party

Police in Madison, Wis., are investigating the fatal drive-by shooting of a 17-year-old father-to-be who was killed Saturday outside a party.

The shooting of Jovan Freeny, who would've started his junior year of high school next month, occurred just before midnight near Camp Randall Stadium, where the University of Wisconsin football team plays.

While the shooting remains under investigation, Madison Police have yet to make an arrest.

The victim's family spoke to the Wisconsin State Journal about the teen, who was involved in athletics at his school.

"I want justice for my son; he definitely didn't deserve this," Jovan's mother, Tehesha Williams, told the paper. "They took a piece of me away and I'll probably never be the same."

Williams said her son attended the party with friends.

After Jovan was shot, his friends drove him to a nearby hospital, where Williams said they left the wounded teen in the parking lot before fleeing.

"I just want whoever's out there that knows anything, seen anything, heard anything — anything — say something," Williams explained.

"This is a child's life taken," she continued. "No matter what the situation is, nobody deserves it."

"No matter what it was, my brother was always there for us," sister Trinity Davis said, noting Jovan's sister referred to him as their "protector." "I really miss my brother."

Jovan's girlfriend is scheduled to give birth to a baby girl in December, the State Journal reports.

Police have yet to say whether they believe Jovan was targeted by the shooter.