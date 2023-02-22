Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire

"What a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina of the shooting incidents which have left three dead and two more critically injured

February 22, 2023
Photo: WKMG News 6

An Orlando, Florida, neighborhood has been rocked after two shooting incidents just hours apart left three people dead and two more fighting for their lives.

A 9-year-old girl and a journalist were killed Wednesday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. local time when a gunman opened fire on a news reporter and video journalist as they sat in their car in Pine Hills.

The two journalists were employees of Spectrum News 13 and were on the scene reporting on an earlier murder of a woman in her 20s.

According to authorities, the gunman shot the two journalists and, then as other members of the media tried to save their lives, walked to a nearby home a block away and shot a mother and her daughter.

All four were rushed to a nearby hospital but tragically the child and one of the journalists died. The surviving victims remain in critical condition. Authorities have not released their identities or confirmed whether it was the reporter or camera person who died.

The alleged gunman was detained at the scene.

Keith Melvin Moses https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCoSheriff/videos/1363879124409337/ Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida was live. 31m · Sheriff John Mina update on shooting
Orange County Sheriff's Office

The news station employees were parked in almost the identical spot where the first shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. local time, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a follow-up news briefing on Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived on the scene of the earlier shooting, they discovered a woman in her 20s shot in a car. She later died. Detectives "conducted follow-up, collected evidence, and developed good leads" on the suspect, he said.

Mina identified the alleged suspect as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Authorities don't know why Moses entered the home or if he has any connection to the mother and daughter or the other victims who were shot, the sheriff said.

The sheriff confirmed that all of the shootings are connected and alleged Moses is solely responsible. He has formally been charged in the shooting from Wednesday morning and is expected to be charged in the second shooting as well.

Moses was allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest, which Mina said will likely connect him to shootings.

The sheriff added that the suspect has a "lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated assault, burglary, and grand theft charges."

It is not clear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

"What a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," said Mina.

The OCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following confirmation of the attack on its news crew, News 13 released a statement calling the shooting "a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery," the statement read.

