Man with Schizophrenia Died of Malnutrition After Being Left Naked and Alone in Cell for 20 Days: Lawsuit

An Indiana man with untreated schizophrenia died from multiple organ failure after refusing to eat during a 20-day stint of solitary confinement where he was left naked in a padded cell, a lawsuit alleges.

Attorneys for the estate of Josh McLemore claim the 29-year-old was suffering an "acute mental health crisis" when he was arrested for "pulling a nurse's hair" after police escorted him to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour following a welfare check in 2021.

He was taken to at Jackson County Jail and placed in a padded cell on July 20, 2021. He stayed there for 20 days, and was allegedly naked for the entirety other than one instance when he was placed in a straitjacket for several hours.

A Hamilton County Coroner autopsy report reviewed by PEOPLE states McLemore died on October 8, 2021 from multiple organ failure due to refusing to eat or drink with an altered mental status. It states he had untreated schizophrenia and a history of methamphetamine use.

The lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Southern District of Indiana names Jackson County, Sheriff Rick Meyer, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, several jail employees and a doctor involved with the county and jail.

In a statement to PEOPLE, McLemore's estate attorney Hank Balson said, "Josh McLemore wasn't a criminal. He was mentally ill and in crisis. He was out of touch with reality and needed help." Balson added McLemore was left "alone in his cell, naked, barely sleeping or eating, for almost three weeks as he wasted away in front of their eyes. This is not only unconstitutional, it's immoral."

Balson alleges McLemore was clearly "not in his right mind and was not able to care for himself."

McLemore was monitored by a motion-activated camera, which showed him as he moved around the cell. An Indiana State Police report into the death, seen by PEOPLE, says the video showed McLemore had slept approximately 15 hours of his 480-hour incarceration. The report said his behavior was "very erratic" and he "rarely slept, ate or drank." While incarcerated he lost 44.8 pounds.

The Indiana State Police report said McLemore would frequently spill food and drinks and he would urinate on the floor, causing the cell to be in a "constant state of disarray." The report says the cell was cleaned by jail staff on three occasions during the 20 days.

Video surveillance also showed McLemore retrieving 32 meals, but the report noted he rarely ate or would eat very little.

A Jackson County Prosecutors report into the death, seen by PEOPLE, states McLemore was not finger-printed, photographed or asked any book-in or medical book-in questions when he arrived at the jail. The report states on July 27, McLemore's mother had told the jail commander her son "had manic episodes that were drug-induced" and had been in a mental institution four times.

The Office of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney found no crimes were committed by employees of the Jackson County Jail, with the 2022 report saying: "There was no evidence of a knowing, intentional, or reckless act."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

"We take criticisms of the care provided by our team seriously," Advanced Correctional Healthcare said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are prohibited from disclosing patient information due to federal HIPAA privacy and confidentiality laws. Headquartered in Tennessee, ACH manages contracts to care for over 34,685 patients in more than 370 correctional facilities across 21 states. ACH's family of businesses retain 74% percent of full-time employees. ACH is proud to have a 95 percent client retention rate. ACH has a reputation for solving problems by doing the right thing the first time. In the last year, at least 52 patient lives have been saved."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff for comment.