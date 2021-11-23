Jordan, now 21, escaped her abusive parents' "House of Horrors" in 2018 and helped rescue her siblings from captivity

Jordan Turpin Hopes to Become Motivational Speaker After College and 'Make a Difference in the World'

On Jan. 14, 2018, Jordan Turpin made a brave decision that would forever change her and her siblings' lives. Nearly four years later, she's eager to share her story.

At the age of 17, Jordan snuck out of her Perris, Calif., home with a deactivated cell phone and called 911, alerting the operator that she and her 12 siblings had been raised in captivity, where they were regularly beaten and starved by their parents.

With the help of law enforcement, Jordan was able to free her siblings, ranging from 2 to 29 in age. Her parents — who later pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment — were sentenced to life in prison for their abuse.

After finding freedom, the Turpin siblings faced new challenges. Some continued to suffer abuse in foster care, some struggled to secure food and shelter, and some were placed in high-violence neighborhoods and forced to fend for themselves.

Still, their light shines strong.

Jordan Turpin Credit: ABC

In her first interviews since escaping the so-called "House of Horrors," Jordan, now 21, spoke on 20/20 and Good Morning America about her past experiences and future goals, which include graduating college, writing a book and inspiring others with her life story.

"I want to be a motivational speaker to help others," Jordan said on GMA Monday. "My whole life it has been so hard for me to understand why everything has happened, but if I can use what I went through to make a difference in the world, then I think that can heal me."

Since her parents' arrest, Jordan has been hard at work catching up on the youth that was stolen from her. In just one year, she earned a high school diploma and is now taking college courses.

Down the road, she says she'd love to live in a "beautiful house with a handsome husband," and possibly have children — though, if she does, she wants to make sure she's "in a good place" first so she can give them a great life.

Since Jordan and her sister Jennifer, 33, first opened up on 20/20 last week, they've received overwhelming support from strangers around the world, including Jaycee Dugard, an author and activist who spent 18 years in captivity.

"I've always had my siblings and only my siblings, so when I see other people care about me, I don't even know what to think," Jordan said on GMA, "like it's hard for me to process."

Diane Sawyer's exclusive 20/20 interview with Jordan Turpin and her sister, Jennifer, aired Friday night on ABC News. The episode, titled "Escape from a House of Horror," is now available for streaming on ABC News' digital platforms and Hulu. The Turpin sisters' follow-up interview on Good Morning America is available to watch online.