N.Y.C Subway Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely Ruled Homicide by Medical Examiner as Outrage Grows

The subway busker's death on Monday has sparked protests, while the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it use senior prosecutors to investigate the "solemn and serious matter"

By
Published on May 4, 2023 09:05 AM
New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger.
Photo: Paul Martinka via AP

New York City police and prosecutors are investigating the death of a 30-year-old subway busker after a fellow passenger restrained the man and held him in a chokehold.

Jordan Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

"This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely's life," Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner's report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records."

On Monday afternoon, Neely was riding a northbound F train in Manhattan when he began harassing passengers, authorities told multiple news outlets including ABC 7.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009.
Jordan Neely. Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

"He starts to make a speech," Juan Alberto Vazquez, who filmed the encounter, told the New York Post. "He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

A 24-year-old former Marine — who has not been named publicly — then stepped in to subdue the man, placing his arms around his neck until Neely went limp. The nearly four-minute-long video filmed by Vazquez shows the two men struggling and other passengers stepping in to hold Neely down, per The Times.

Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per ABC 7.

The ride who put Neely in the chokehold was taken into custody, police say, but has been released.

A hand-scrawled sign on a pillar before a vigil in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station on Wednesday, May, 3, 2023, in Manhattan, New York.
Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

Now, protesters have taken to the streets demanding justice as New York City leaders look for answers as to how the subway incident culminated in Neely's death.

Mayor Eric Adams told The Times that the incident was "tragic," and added that "there's a lot we don't know about what happened here."

"However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations."

Jordan Neely supporters during a vigil in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station on Wednesday, May, 3, 2023, in Manhattan, New York.
Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine agreed. "He always made people smile. Our broken mental health system failed him. He deserved help, not to die in a chokehold on the floor of the subway."

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez tweeted Wednesday night that "Jordan Neely was murdered."

"But [because] Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It's disgusting."

Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan Neely, Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2023 in New York. Four people were arrested, police said. Neely, a man who was suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway, died this week after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider on Monday, May 1, according to police officials and video of the encounter.
Jake Offenhartz/AP Photo

Activists are set to protest outside the D.A.'s office on Thursday, according to ABC 7, as the investigation continues.

"This investigation is being handled by senior, experienced prosecutors and we will provide an update when there is additional public information to share," Cohen said.

He encouraged those who witnessed the event or has any information to call 212-335-9040.

