College Student on Spring Break ID'd as 1 of 2 People Killed in Miami Beach Shootings: 'Special Guy'

A college student has been identified by loved ones as one of two people killed in separate shootings during spring break celebrations in Miami Beach.

Jordan Idahosa, a student at South Georgia State College in Valdosta, was fatally shot around 10:40 p.m. Friday near 7th Street and Ocean Drive, a major thoroughfare in the South Beach neighborhood that would be the scene of another shooting two days later, according to WALB and a press release from the Miami Beach Police Department.

The 21-year-old was described by his brother as a "special guy."

"It doesn't feel real," Sammy Idahosa told WALB. "I just want people to know my brother was a soldier. My brother was a warrior and still is in spirit," he added.

A second man was wounded in the shooting, police said. That man remains in critical condition.

According to police, four firearms were recovered from the scene and one man was taken into custody. Due to the ongoing investigation, investigators did not name any suspects. They called the shooting an isolated incident.

One of Idahosa's close friends, who was with him at the popular spring break destination, recalled the terrifying moment he heard gunshots.

"My friend had called me to see where I was at, and I turned around for like 10 seconds. After that, all you heard was gunshots," Javon Johnson told WALB. "I really didn't know who it was. I couldn't see anything," he said.

Two days later, a second man was shot and killed along Ocean Drive and 11th Street, when a suspected gunman opened fire at two people around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

"The male was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit, where he later died," police said in a separate press release. "A second victim was injured but treated and released on-site." Neither victim has been publicly identified.

The suspected gunman in the second shooting — who also hasn't been identified by police — was arrested after a brief foot chase, the release states. Investigators said they found one gun near the scene of the shooting and another on one of the victims.

Authorities called the second shooting a "targeted and isolated incident."

In the wake of the deadly shootings, police and local officials declared a state of emergency and imposed a strict 11:59 p.m. curfew, which took effect Sunday, March 19, through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20.

The sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption was also banned in the city after 6 p.m.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Geller condemned the violence in a video posted to Facebook over the weekend.

"As I've said many times, we don't ask for spring break in our city, we don't want spring break in our city," he said. "It's too rowdy, it brings too much disorder and it's simply too difficult to police."