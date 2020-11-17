AMBER Alert for Tenn. Boy, 9, Who Vanished Sunday After an Argument

Jordan Gorman's parents reported him missing on Sunday, telling investigators that he ran off after having an argument

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who vanished from is home in Cheatham County, Tennessee.

Jordan Gorman's parents reported him missing on Sunday, telling investigators that he ran off after having an argument. His older sister, Jocelyn, saw him standing at the end of the driveway, according to the Tennessean.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities from five different agencies are searching for Jordan. A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued, according to WKRN-TV.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the argument, or who Jordan argued with. Jordan was adopted alongside his two sisters by Mark and Coletta Gorman. In addition to Jordan and his two biological sisters, two other children live in the home.

Jordan lives in a rural area about 17 miles outside of Nashville. Temperatures in the area have dipped into the 30s and 40s since Jordan's disappearance. Residents in the area have been encouraged to walk their property during daylight hours to search for the boys. They are urged to look anywhere that a child could take cover, including crawlspaces, sheds and barns.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove told the Tennessean there are currently no citizen searches in progress, but that they may be looking for volunteer searchers soon.

Jordan is approximately four feet tall and weighs 75 lbs. He has dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a a short-sleeved gray t-shirt with red stripes. Authorities say he may have been barefoot.