Hollywood Film Producer Jordan Dillon Accused of Running International Prostitution Ring

Federal authorities have accused movie producer Dillon Jordan of money laundering and operating a prostitution ring throughout the United States and abroad.

According to a statement from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, Jordan has been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, one count of enticement, one count of use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and one count of money laundering.

He was arrested on Thursday in San Bernardino County, Calif.

"As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women," Strauss said in the statement. "Now the party is over and the film is a wrap."

According Jordan's indictment, which was unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the 49-year-old allegedly operated his prostitution business between 2010 and at least May 2017.

"Jordan maintained a roster of women who resided around the United States and who, in exchange for payment, performed sexual acts for Jordan's clients at locations throughout the United States, including the Southern District of New York, and abroad," the indictment states. "To facilitate his prostitution business, Jordan also coordinated with a United Kingdom-based madam by sharing and referring customers and prostitutes."

If found guilty of all charges, Jordan, of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Attorney information was not available Friday morning and it was not immediately clear if Jordan has entered a plea.

Jordan was an executive producer for the 2018 movie The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. His other credits as an executive producer include 2019's The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke, and 2018's Skin, starring Jamie Bell.