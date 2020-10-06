Shaun David Lucas, who was arrested Monday, spent several hours in jail before posting bond

Tx. Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting of Black Man Trying to Break Up Domestic Dispute

A 22-year-old Wolfe City police officer has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting Jonathan Price, a former college football player who witnesses said was intervening during a physical dispute between a man and woman.

Shaun David Lucas was detained Monday night and has already been released on $1 million bond, according to a press statement from the Texas Rangers obtained by PEOPLE.

The Wolfe City policeman is facing one count of murder for shooting Price Saturday evening while responding to a disturbance call.

"At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress," reads the statement.

"Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died," the statement continues.

The Texas Rangers were called in to handle the investigation, and ultimately determined "the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable."

Lucas, who has been fired, was charged Monday, and spent a few hours in jail before posting bond.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Lucas for comment. It was unclear if he had pleaded to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Price, 31, was a respected member of his community who also served as a mentor to local youth. He is a former college football player at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

Late Monday, Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Price's family, called Lucas "dangerous" and added he "should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction."

The fatal shooting happened outside a gas station convenience store in Wolfe City, which is located northeast of Dallas.

Price had tried intervening in a domestic dispute, according to police.

Video footage of the entire incident is said to exist.

Will Middlebrooks, a former Boston Red Sox player, is mourning Price's death; the two had been friends since childhood.

Middlebrooks, 32, alleges Price's killing was "purely an act of racism."

The former baseball player also called Price "my first ever favorite teammate" and "a good man."

He created a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of Price's funeral.

