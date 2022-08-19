Where Is Jolissa? Calif. Woman, 22, Vanished 12 Days Ago — and Parents Think She Was Abducted

Police in California want to know what happened to Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished almost two weeks ago from a gas station in Selma.

The 22-year-old woman was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Police have recovered surveillance footage from the AM/PM Gas Station that shows Jolissa walking into the business and buying something at the front counter.

Jolissa is seen in the footage walking out of the store, returning to her car, then driving off.

She had attended a party at a friend's house the night before, and stopped at her grandmother's place to pick up a bag and some money before driving to the AM/PM.

Jolissa Fuentes. Selma Police Department/Facebook

Speaking to Fox News, Jolissa's father, Joey Fuentes, said he believes she was abducted.

"We think someone took her against her will," Joey Fuentes told Fox News.

Relatives have been searching for her daily, scouring nearby orchards, vineyards and farms for any sign of her.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jolissa would often visit orchards and vineyards for peace of mind following a friend's death last year.

Jolissa drives a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with California license plate #8MPU766.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about Jolissa's whereabouts.