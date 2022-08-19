Where Is Jolissa? Calif. Woman, 22, Vanished 12 Days Ago — and Parents Think She Was Abducted

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information concerning Jolissa Fuentes' whereabouts

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 12:49 PM
Jolissa Fuentes, Missing 22-year-old last seen Sunday, August 7, 2022
Jolissa Fuentes. Photo: Selma Police Department/Facebook

Police in California want to know what happened to Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished almost two weeks ago from a gas station in Selma.

The 22-year-old woman was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Police have recovered surveillance footage from the AM/PM Gas Station that shows Jolissa walking into the business and buying something at the front counter.

Jolissa is seen in the footage walking out of the store, returning to her car, then driving off.

She had attended a party at a friend's house the night before, and stopped at her grandmother's place to pick up a bag and some money before driving to the AM/PM.

Jolissa Fuentes, Missing 22-year-old last seen Sunday, August 7, 2022
Jolissa Fuentes. Selma Police Department/Facebook

Speaking to Fox News, Jolissa's father, Joey Fuentes, said he believes she was abducted.

"We think someone took her against her will," Joey Fuentes told Fox News.

Relatives have been searching for her daily, scouring nearby orchards, vineyards and farms for any sign of her.

Jolissa would often visit orchards and vineyards for peace of mind following a friend's death last year.

Jolissa drives a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with California license plate #8MPU766.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about Jolissa's whereabouts.

