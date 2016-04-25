NFL Player Johnny Manziel Indicted On Misdemeanor Assault Charge For Altercation with Ex-Girlfriend: Reports

Football player Johnny Manziel has been indicted on a charge of misdemeanor assault with bodily injury for the alleged January attack of ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, Dallas’ KRLD-AM reports.

The indictment, by a Dallas County grand jury, is expected to be announced Monday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback, 23, is accused of beating Crowley so severely that she lost hearing in her left ear. Crowley detailed the alleged January altercation in an affidavit filed in February, alleging that Manziel pulled her hair and forcibly pushed her into a vehicle in Dallas. Crowley said the former first round draft pick told her he was going to kill both her and himself if she didn’t stop crying.

The Dallas Police Department wanted a grand jury to decide if there was enough evidence to indict Manziel. Typically, however, the Dallas County grand jury only hears felony cases, according to ABC’s WFAA.

At maximum, Manziel can be sentenced to a year in jail and fined $4,000 for the Class A misdemeanor assault, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The indictment is just the latest setback in the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner’s career. Just last week, Manziel was reportedly drunk and partying at the Coachella music festival. Subsequently, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus decided to drop the athlete for his partying behavior, according to ESPN.

Earlier this year, Manziel’s then-agent Erik Burkhardt also cut ties with the former football star. The next month Manziel was released by the Browns. He is not currently on an NFL roster.