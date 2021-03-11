The former outfielder for the Red Sox and Yankees who also competed on Dancing With the Stars was arrested in February after police allegedly spotted his SUV swerving

Retired MLB Star Johnny Damon Claimed Alleged DUI Stop Was Because of His Support of Donald Trump

When World Series-winning outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in February for allegedly driving under the influence, he claimed that he was targeted by police as a result of his support for former president Donald Trump.

In bodycam footage released Tuesday, Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, apparently point out their "Blue Lives Matter" slogan on their license plate, with Damon allegedly saying, "Guys, we are all for cops."

During the stop, Damon allegedly says, "I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter."

The police officer replies, "I don't think that has anything to do with it," but Damon responds, "Yeah, it does."

Police allege Damon, 47 — who played 18 seasons of Major League Baseball, twice winning the World Series as a member of both the 2004 Boston Red Sox and the 2009 New York Yankees — was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol and unsteady on his feet when stopped.

He answered "just a little bit" when asked if he'd been consuming alcohol, indicating a small pinching motion with his left hand and fingers, the police report alleges.

Asked if he'd consent to a field sobriety test, Damon agreed, telling officers multiple times that he'd do so because he is "a big boy," reports WESH.

Two readings on a breathalyzer test allegedly recorded Damon's blood-alcohol content as 0.30 and 0.294, the police report notes -- both well above the legal limit of less than 0.08.

In addition to the allegation of driving under the influence, Damon also was arrested on a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

During the encounter with police, Damon's wife Michelle Mangan-Damon allegedly became uncooperative, according to the police report, and at one point allegedly pushed an officer. She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Both were booked into the Orange County jail and were quickly released. An attorney for the couple has not been identified.

During his career, Damon, a two-time All-Star, played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians, in addition to his memorable runs with the Red Sox -- whose worshipful fans, grateful that their team had finally broken a perceived World Series curse, vilified him after he signed with the rival Yankees -- and the New York team. He was last on a major-league roster in 2012.