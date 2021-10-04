Former NASCAR Driver Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly After He Attacked His Ex and Man with Hatchet

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed in Georgia Saturday after allegedly attacking his ex-wife and an acquaintance with a hatchet, according to a police incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Athens-Clarke County police said officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Saturday of a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 200 block of Morton Avenue in the Athens Five Points area.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the scene, officers found Laura Townley, 30, and 31-year-old John Townley, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Townley had arrived at this location and attacked [Zachary] Anderson and Ms. Townley with a hatchet," states an Athens-Clarke County Police Department field case report. "The Townleys' divorce had been finalized this week."

At some point during the altercation, Anderson, 32, allegedly fired several shots from his firearm, striking both Townleys.

"Preliminarily, it appears that her wound was done accidentally," ACCPD spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett tells PEOPLE.

The shooting occurred at the Townley residence. "I believe Ms. Townley was residing there at the time," he says.

Barnett says Anderson, who was not injured, is an acquaintance of Laura Townley's.

"We are not ruling out that it is potentially a self-defense type incident," says Barnett. "Preliminary report indicates that to be the case. But, of course, it is still under investigation. It is very early on in the investigation."

No charges have been filed against Anderson.

John Wes Townley Credit: Tim Bradbury/NASCAR via Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Both Townleys were transported to a local hospital, where John Townley died. Laura Townley is expected to survive her injuries.

Townley competed in dozens of NASCAR national touring series between 2008 and 2016, including a 2015 Truck Series race in Las Vegas, according to the Charlotte Observer.