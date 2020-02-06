How a Tip From In Pursuit with John Walsh Led to the Arrest of a Fugitive Sex Offender

Image zoom William Troy Stanson Michigan State Police

A week after his case was featured on Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh, a Michigan man wanted since 2015 for sexually abusing a minor was apprehended in Mexico, thanks to a viewer’s tip.

Convicted sex offender William Troy Stanson, 53, was featured on the show January 29, and Michigan State Police received numerous tips subsequently — including one that led them right to their man.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday. A tipster told state police they could find Stanson in Mexico, and he was subsequently arrested by local authorities working in concert with Michigan authorities.

PEOPLE confirms Stanson was convicted in June 2015 on a felony charge of accosting children for immoral purposes for molesting his daughter’s friends during a 2014 Halloween party at his home.

Stanson, who is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, was divorced at the time of the abuse.

He allegedly fled while awaiting his sentencing.

RELATED: What Callahan Walsh Learned from Dad John Walsh: ‘Never Give Up’

Stanson is the twelfth fugitive to be caught soon after being highlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh, according to a news release from the show.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest William Stanson, hopefully closing a dark chapter for his victims,” reads a statement from Discovery, Inc. Group President Henry Schleiff. “I am so proud of our viewers for taking a stand to actively engage in the justice system, and we remain committed to the profound work that John and Callahan Walsh do on this series, which helps bring answers and closure to so many families.”

RELATED: John Walsh Remembers Son Adam as ‘The Most Beautiful Little Boy’ Nearly 40 Years After Murder

Stanson has already been extradited back to Michigan, where he’ll likely face charges for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.