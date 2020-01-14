John Walsh Remembers Son Adam as 'The Most Beautiful Little Boy' Nearly 40 Years After Murder

The memory of his slain son never leaves John Walsh‘s mind.

Speaking to People Now, the former America’s Most Wanted host said his son Adam, who was killed in 1981, “was the most wonderful beautiful little boy.”

Walsh described the man that abducted and murdered Adam, Ottis Toole, as “a serial predator who roamed this country for years and grabbed kids all over this country.”

Walsh said it’s time for Americans to start taking action about the country’s problem with violence.

“Last year set all types of records for homicides in America,” Walsh noted. “In Chicago there were 700 homicides plus and only 10 people were arrested. We had 307 mass murders and 29 school shootings. It’s appalling, the level of violence, and I am saying to the public … America cares about the Housewives of whatever county or the Kardashians — they don’t want to talk about the level of violence.”

Walsh and his son Callahan visited the People Now studio ahead of Season 2 of In Pursuit with John Walsh, which premieres on Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Co-hosted by John and Callahan Walsh, the show profiles two fugitives and two missing children each hour.

It will air consecutively for 12 weeks on Wednesdays until the finale, which airs on April 1.

In Pursuit made headlines last year when a viewer called in a tip leading to the arrest of Luis Octavio Frias, who was wanted for murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife in 2013 and had been on the run.

After the arrest, John Walsh released a statement, thanking his viewers.

“Our fans and viewers did it again! The first fugitive on the very first episode of In Pursuit has been captured and will be brought to justice. A victim’s family doesn’t have to look over their shoulders anymore,” Walsh said. “Keep looking out for each other out there, and I promise, we will keep listening.”

Season 2 of In Pursuit with John Walsh premieres Jan. 15 on Investigation Discovery.