Former U.S. Ambassador John Negroponte's Daughter Accused of Stabbing a Man to Death

The daughter of a former United States ambassador and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte has been accused of fatally stabbing a man.

Sophia Negroponte was taken into police custody and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday following the death of Yousuf Rasmussen, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police responded to a report of a stabbing in a home located in Rockville, Md., authorities said.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department arrived at the residence around 11:16 p.m. and found Rasmussen, 24, suffering from what appeared to be a “cutting wound,” according to officials.

Sadly, Rasmussen passed away from his injuries at the scene. His body was transported Rasmussen’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Sophia and Rasmussen were acquaintances and had been arguing before the officers arrived, according to investigators.

Police believe Rasmussen was injured during the disagreement.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release that investigations are still ongoing. They encourage anyone additional with information regarding the incident to contact its Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Sophia is one of the five children John — a former U.S. ambassador in Honduras, Mexico, and the Philippines — adopted with wife Diana Villiers Negroponte.

During President George W. Bush‘s administration, John was appointed the first-ever Director of National Intelligence from 2005 to 2007 before serving as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State from 2007 to 2009.

Diana is currently listed as a professional lecturer on the website for George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

Representatives for John and Diana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An attorney for Sophia was not immediately identified.