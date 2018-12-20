John Bobbitt Says Doctor’s 'Jaw Dropped' After Wife Lorena’s Infamous 1993 Attack

It has been more than 25 years since John and Lorena Bobbitt became household names.

On June 23, 1993, Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband’s penis with a kitchen knife. Panicked, she jumped in the car and drove around Manassas, Virginia, before throwing the severed appendage out her car window. Police retrieved the organ in a field, and a surgeon successfully reattached it.

The incident marked the end of their marriage, and the ensuing trial became a media circus. Lorena claimed that John had raped and beaten her on multiple occasions, and that she had “snapped.” He was tried and acquitted of rape.

Lorena was later tried for the attack, but acquitted by reason of temporary insanity.

Now John is speaking out about the attack. He will appear on a two-hour 20/20 documentary entitled The Bobbitts: Love Hurts on Friday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

The show reports new details in the infamous case and features a new interview with John, in which he discusses the 1993 events. (An exclusive trailer is shown above.)

After authorities found John’s severed member in the field, they packed it in a hot dog container full of ice and took it to the hospital where John was already profusely bleeding. In the interview, he recalls what happened when the doctor took a look at the damage. “His jaw dropped,” John tells the show with a laugh.

It took the surgeon, Dr. David Berman, 10 hours to reattach the organ. His goal was to reestablish blood flow so that it could function normally.

As it turns out, the surgery was successful. Not only was the organ reattached, but it was completely functional. John made a handful of adult films in the mid-1990s to show it off.

But, he tells the show, he’s a lot more careful these days. “It’s normal now,” he laughs. “I don’t want to mess with it anymore. It’s been through the wringer.”

The episode kicks off eight weeks of two-hour 20/20 programming focusing on the biggest newsmaker stories in recent American history.

The Bobbitts: Love Hurts premieres on January 4 (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.