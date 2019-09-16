Jogger Was Fatally Stabbed 1 Week After She Got Engaged — and Killer Gets 30 Years

Image zoom Wendy Martinez Courtesy Martinez Family

Nearly a year after randomly attacking jogger Wendy Martinez with a knife in Washington, D.C., Anthony Crawford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing the newly-engaged woman.

PEOPLE confirms that Crawford, 24, received his sentence from D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe on Friday.

Back in June, Crawford appeared in court to plead guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Martinez, 35.

Martinez was jogging through a residential neighborhood when Crawford randomly lunged at her, stabbing her several times.

The September 18, 2018, attack was captured by surveillance cameras.

After her attack, Martinez desperately stumbled into a local Chinese restaurant covered in her own blood. Once inside, she collapsed, prompting customers to rush to her aide.

Martinez was later transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The murder happened a week after Martinez became engaged.

She was buried in the dress she’d planned to wear on her wedding day.

Her mother has said she forgives Crawford for the murder.

“My heart has no room for hate, has no room for resentfulness,” Cora Martinez said during a news conference.

Martinez’s fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, ran the Boston Marathon this year to honor her memory.

Martinez had been training for the marathon.

Prior to her murder, Martinez served as Chief of Staff of FiscalNote, a privately held software, data, and media company headquartered in Washington, D.C.

An attorney for Crawford could not be reached for comment.