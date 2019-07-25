Video Shows Jogger Chasing Down Man Who Allegedly Flashed Her: 'He Picked the Wrong Victim'

Dramatic video captures the moment a female Massachusetts jogger doubled back to confront a male jogger who allegedly flashed her.

Now, the woman is speaking out in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

“He picked the wrong victim,” the woman, who identified herself only by her first name, Aia, said at a press conference Wednesday. “All I want is for women to stand up for themselves and for passersby to get involved.”

On the morning of July 18, Aia was running along Memorial Drive in Cambridge when the male jogger running in the opposite direction allegedly flashed her, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Aia turned around and ran after the man, confronting him and asking for his name. When he resisted, Aia tried restraining the man and asked passersby to call police, she said.

“I was holding him for awhile,” she told reporters. “I was holding him for awhile asking people going by to call for help and how long can I hold him? What am I going to do with him?”

When nobody stopped to help, Aia pulled out her phone to call police, which allowed the man to slip away.

Image zoom Jenna Fisher/ Boston Patch

“People just choose to ignore, to not get involved,” she said.

The man got away without giving his name so police are now releasing video footage of the incident, including the confrontation, as they seek to identify him. The man was last seen running down Amesbury Street.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom Mass State Police

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis said he wouldn’t recommend people confronting their alleged attackers or flashers.

“Obviously we would prefer someone to call 911 so that we can respond. She reacted in the blink of an eye what she felt was the best form of action. Good for her. I think she put the fear of God in the guy,” DeAngelis said, Patch.com reports.

Aia believes police will find the man and urges people not to let such aggressions stand.

“I want to speak out, you have a choice,” Aia said. “You can do something about it, so my choice is to do something about it.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Martin Concannon at the State Police Barracks in Boston, 617-727-6780.