Jogger Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Sex Offender Who Snapped After Realizing 'I Can't Have Her'

It has been nearly four years since a 54-year-old mother-of-two was stabbed and left for dead while jogging along a wooded trail in Connecticut. For much of the interim, leads grew cold and the case remained unsolved.

Six days ago, everything changed. At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 27-year-old man, escorted by several members of his church, according to multiple news outlets, walked into the Simsbury Police Department and allegedly confessed to the slaying of Melissa Millan.

On Sunday, William Winters Leverett was charged with one count of murder. He was arraigned earlier Tuesday. His bond was set at $2 million.

Simsbury Police Department

Since he started speaking with detectives, Leverett allegedly told them how he killed the woman and even took detectives to the location where he said he discarded a “bloody” glove the day of the murder, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Hartford Courant.

On Nov. 20, 2014, Leverett said he decided to go for a walk in search of “human contact” after attending a therapy meeting for sex offenders. Leverett was a registered sex offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in Colorado in 2011.

He spotted Millan running and became increasingly angry as he realized “I can’t have her” and she was “way out of my league,” he told police, according to the arresting affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

He allegedly said he followed her to an unlit area of the trail and allegedly stabbed her in the chest with a knife. “I went into a frenzy,” he allegedly told police.

Leverett allegedly said he heard her say, “Oh my God,” several times before going silent. He allegedly told investigators he found out she died the following day while watching the news, according to the affidavit obtained by TV station Fox61.

During a press conference, a Simsbury police spokesman said Millan’s family would not be making a comment.

Meanwhile, Leverett’s grandparents Rennie and Sarah McQuilkin released a statement to PEOPLE.

“All we can think of right now is the pain and suffering the Millan family had to endure because of William Leverett’s heinous act. Our hearts go out to them. We feel their grief as if it were our own,” it stated. “Our shock and horror are overwhelming us at present, and we need some time to deal with our utter distress.”

Leverett is expected to appear in court on Oct. 9. He did not enter a plea during his first court appearance and it was unclear whether he had obtained a lawyer.