The suspect has been arrested on burglary and kidnapping charges

Joe Montana Fights Off Home Intruder After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt of His Infant Grandchild

NFL legend Joe Montana confronted a home intruder who allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandchild.

Montana, 64, and his wife, Jennifer, were at their Malibu home on Saturday evening when a woman entered the home around 5 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau (SIB).

Once the suspect, who has since been identified as Sodsai Dalzell, was inside Montana's home, she removed the nine-month-old grandchild from the playpen, where the baby had been sleeping, and held the child in her arms, authorities said.

Montana and his wife managed to find and confront the intruder and after a "tussle ensued," they were able to "safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms."

The suspect fled the home but was arrested on burglary and kidnapping charges.

Image zoom Joe and Jennifer Montana Elsa/Getty Images

Montana shared a statement about the incident on Sunday, writing, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

Montana played in the NFL for 15 years, 13 of which were as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, he led the team to four Super Bowl championships. In 1993, Montana left the 49ers to join the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons until he retired.