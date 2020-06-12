Family members say the bodies of Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found on Wednesday at a property belonging to their stepfather, Chad Daybell

'My Little Man': J.J. Vallow's Grandfather Becomes Emotional on Visit to Site Where Remains Found

On Thursday, the grandparents of J.J. Vallow visited the site where, according to them and other family members, the remains of the boy and his older sister were found the day before.

Authorities say they've found the remains of two children on a property belonging to doomsday writer Chad Daybell — and family members say those children were Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was previously arrested for allegedly failing to disclose the children's whereabouts.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of J.J., arrived at the scene on Thursday afternoon. Standing on the road near the property, Larry Woodcock grew visibly emotional as he spoke to reporters. "That's the scene where J.J. was," he said, according to Fox 13 News. He turned and looked at the empty field before saying, "My little man."

J.J. was last seen on September 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park.

In January, authorities gave Lori Vallow five days to produce the children and prove that they were safe. After she failed to produce them, she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho.

Vallow has been charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bond.

Daybell has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has not yet entered a plea.

The defense attorney representing both Daybell and Vallow has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Authorities have not commented whether the charges will be upgraded against Vallow or Daybell after the discovery of the children's remains.

Image zoom Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

The children's death has devastated family members who hoped that they would be found safe and healthy. Despite their sorrow, Larry Woodcock told reporters that he would be open to meeting Daybell's family as they await justice.

"I'm not coming in hostility in any way," he said. "I come with trying to be the peacemaker, and that's all I want. I just want to be a peacemaker. Let's all get along here."