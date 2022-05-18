'Beloved' Connecticut High School Athlete Is Stabbed to Death During Fight at Party
Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 16-year-old with murder after authorities allege the teen fatally stabbed a 17-year-old during a fight last weekend at a house party.
Four teens were stabbed Saturday night during the fight, which unfolded at a home in Shelton.
All four injured teens were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, according to a statement from Shelton Police, James McGrath, 17, was the only one who didn't survive his injuries.
On Saturday evening, minutes before midnight, Shelton Police responded to the home on reports of a fight and a stabbing, and found several teens milling about outside.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested earlier Wednesday, according to the statement.
The juvenile has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.
The suspect has not been identified, due to the teen's age. It was also unclear from the statement if the suspect was male or female.
The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond, and is slated to appear in court later today.
It was unclear Wednesday what the fight was about, or how it started.
McGrath, a junior, played both football and lacrosse for Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
In a statement, the school said that "Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete" who "will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood."
More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday for a private service on the school's campus. A school-wide service was held Monday morning with students, faculty and staff.
The Shelton Detective Bureau is still investigating the fight, and urges anyone with information pertinent to the case call them at 203-924-1544.