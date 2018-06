From Beloved Preacher to Madman and Mass Suicide: the Dark Descent of Jim Jones and Jonestown

Before he became infamous as a murderous cult leader who led more than 900 of his People’s Temple followers to suicide, Jim Jones was an advocate for the poor and downtrodden who preached a message of racial harmony and equality.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, former Vice President Walter Mondale and California Gov. Jerry Brown lauded Jones’ then-Northern California-based church for its charitable efforts — such as drug treatment, free college tuition for impoverished youth and clothing giveaways.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown once described him as “an American Gandhi.”

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Jones biographer Jeff Guinn said, “Most demagogues work from a negative angle, but Jones recruited from the aspect of, ‘Let’s all work together and make this a positive world.’ ”