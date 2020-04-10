Jilted Fiancé Allegedly Stabbed Woman to Death After She Broke off Engagement, Gave Back Ring

Image zoom Facebook

Police in New York City allege a 64-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday by her former fiancé moments after she gave him back her engagement ring.

A statement from the NYPD confirms Gabrielle Gottlieb, a holistic acupuncturist and message therapist who runs a wellness center for women, was killed shortly after 10 p.m. inside a liquor store.

“Police responded to a 911 call of a person assaulted with a knife inside of liquor store located at 333 3rd Avenue,” reads the statement. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a 64-year-old female with a stab wound to the chest.”

Gottlieb was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she died.

Police have since arrested her ex, 63-year-old John Foster, on second-degree murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Foster has not entered pleas to the charges, and information on whether he has an attorney was unavailable Friday.

NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE Gottlieb broke off the couple’s engagement the night she was killed following a verbal argument.

The sources allege Foster chased after Gottlieb with a knife. She ran into a wine store for help, but Foster allegedly attacker her in the store.

The New York Daily News reports Foster allegedly said, “You’ll be punished for this,” before approaching Gottlieb inside the store.

The paper also reports responding officers allegedly discovered Foster on the roof of the five-story building housing the store.

Foster, according to the paper, allegedly threatened to jump to the ground, and told police, “She was the love of my life.”

A standoff ended after some time, and Foster was taken into custody atop the building. During it, Foster allegedly charged at officers, saying, “Shoot me!”

Friends told the News the couple met a little more than a year ago.

Police allegedly recovered the knife from the scene.

