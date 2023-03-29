Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow Attend Vigil Remembering the Victims of Nashville School Shooting

The six victims killed during Monday's mass shooting were honored Wednesday during a city-wide vigil

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 10:37 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock (13850732v) Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting, in Nashville, Tenn School Shooting, Nashville, United States - 29 Mar 2023
Photo: Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock

The city of Nashville is in mourning.

Two days after a 28-year-old shooter opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three of its staff members and three of its students, members of the community joined together for a vigil at Nashville's Public Square Park.

"Just two days ago was our city's worst day. I so wish we weren't here, but we need to be here," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said early on during the event that remembered the lives of Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Hundreds of people attend a public vigil to honor victims and survivors of a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. - The 28-year-old who shot dead six people at an elementary school in Nashville was able to buy and conceal multiple weapons in the family home despite evidence of mental health issues, police said March 28, 2023. Two nine-year-old girls, a nine-year-old boy, two teachers and a school custodian died in the Monday attack, which recharged the bitter debate over gun rights in the United States. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHN AMIS/AFP/Getty

Added Cooper: "When words just can't carry the weight of what's in our hearts, we must reach out to each other to help each other carry the load. To think of all the hugs that they would've had and all the hugs we can still give each other."

Before the night's musical performances began, Cooper thanked First Lady Jill Biden for "dropping everything and coming to Nashville." Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States flag would be lowered to half-staff in honor of the six victims.

First Lady Jill Biden attends a public vigil to honor victims and survivors of a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. - The 28-year-old who shot dead six people at an elementary school in Nashville was able to buy and conceal multiple weapons in the family home despite evidence of mental health issues, police said March 28, 2023. Two nine-year-old girls, a nine-year-old boy, two teachers and a school custodian died in the Monday attack, which recharged the bitter debate over gun rights in the United States. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHN AMIS/AFP/Getty

Members of the country music community also made an appearance, with Sheryl Crow performing "I Shall Believe" and Margo Price performing a rendition of Bob Dylan's "Tears of Rage." Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show performed "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked the city's first responders as he addressed the crowd, saying, "Our police officers have cried and are crying with Nashville and the world. I have cried and continued to cry and have prayed for Nashville as well."

Speaking with NBC News, the police chief speculated that "resentment" may have motivated the shooter to go on a killing spree at the private Christian school the assailant once attended.

"There's some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school," Drake said.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, The Covenant School said, "We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff, and beginning the process of healing."

