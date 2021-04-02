The NYPD tells PEOPLE that the attack has "been deemed a possible bias incident with the Hate Crime Task Force investigating"

Jewish Family of 3 Including 1-Year-Old Baby Allegedly 'Slashed' by Man Out on Parole for Attempted Murder

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Jewish family who were walking near Battery Park, New York, on Wednesday.

Darryl Jones, 30 was arrested in connection with the attack and is facing charges of assault on a person less than 7 years old, criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts each of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

It was not immediately clear if he has obtained legal representation or if he has entered a plea at this time.

Jones was previously released on parole in February and had prior convictions for attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, and attempted promoting prison contraband in the first degree, according to inmate records.

CBS New York reports that he was on parole for the attempted murder charge and that he had been arrested 12 times previously.

In footage of the attack obtained by CBS New York, the family of three — a couple both in their early 20s and a 1-year-old baby — were strolling through the park shortly before 6 p.m. when a man holding an umbrella walked by them.

The man then turned back around and "slashed" all three family members, including the baby, according to the footage and police.

The family, from Belgium, are reportedly visiting relatives in New York, ABC 7 reported.

The father, 22, was cut on his head, the mother, 23, was cut on the lip and their baby was cut on the chin, police tell PEOPLE. They were all treated by first responders on the scene, according to police.