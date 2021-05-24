Body of Missing Conn. Mom Is Found in Woods, and Husband Allegedly Confessed

The husband of a Connecticut mother who was reported missing two weeks ago has been charged with murder after her body was found in a wooded area.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jessica Edwards, South Windsor police announced Friday.

Edwards was reported missing by her family on May 10. Later that day, Hutchinson filed a missing persons report.

It was initially reported that Edwards was last seen getting into an unidentified vehicle with an unidentified person the morning she went missing. But at a press conference on Friday, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said police no longer believe that was the case.

Cleverdon said Edwards' cause of death is still pending.

"Obviously, there was significant decomposition as a result of being there from the timeframe that we believe she went missing. We're looking into all that and we'll have a better idea once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provides the autopsy and gives us a cause of death, which is still pending," he said.

On Monday, Hutchinson's arrest affidavit was released. It revealed that after police found Edwards' body, they confronted Hutchinson, who allegedly confessed to killing his wife, the Connecticut Post, WTIC and WVIT report.

The couple had gotten into an argument over a Mother's Day present that turned violent and ended with Edwards' death, Hutchinson allegedly said. He also allegedly confessed to disposing of her body before reporting her missing.

Hutchinson remains behind bars on a $1.5 million bond. Edwards' 7-month-old son is now in the care of her family.

"I feel empty, my mom feels empty, I feel like I lost my best friend. I feel like I just died with her honestly," said Edwards' sister Yanique Edwards, WVIT reports. "But I'm keeping strong for her son because her son needs me."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support Edwards' son. Attorney information for Hutchinson was not available Monday. He has not entered a plea.