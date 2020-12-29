Mom of 4 Is Killed While Visiting Family as Police Searches for Longtime Boyfriend, Still at Large

The search for a 28-year-old Florida man continues after his girlfriend was found shot to death inside her family’s home in North Carolina on Saturday, officials say.

Jessica Cortez Luna was visiting her family in Durham, N.C., for the holidays when police received a call at about 2 a.m. for an assault. When they arrived, the mother of four was dead from a shooting, according to a press release obtained by the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

The newspaper reports that Jorge Maya Gomez, the boyfriend of the victim who police say is the suspect in the case, was not at the residence when police arrived. According to police, he was last seen leaving the scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado truck with a North Carolina license plate: HEW-3881.

Jessica’s sister, Maria Cortez Luna, told Raleigh-based TV station WNCN that Gomez and Luna had been a couple for about five years.

“We kinda thought that it was going to happen one day, but she kept going back to him all the time and we couldn’t do anything,” Maria said. “I wish we could have done more.”

As police search for the man they allege is “armed and dangerous,” Jessica’s family members are pleading for him to turn himself in, reported Tampa, Fla., TV station WFLA.

The Cortez Luna family have set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral costs and any additional help with providing for the victim's four children — ages 12, 7, 3 and 7 months-old.

Maria Cortez Luna shared a message with the station for anyone who might be in an abusive relationship.

She said, “I want to let other women know that’s going through domestic violence to say something before this happens.”

Anyone with information about Gomez should call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200 to be eligible for a cash reward.