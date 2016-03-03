Jesse Palmer, Former ESPN Colleague of Erin Andrews, Will Testify Thursday Afternoon in Sportscaster's Peeping Tom Video Trial

brightcove.createExperiences(); The jury in the $75 million lawsuit filed by Erin Andrews over a secretly-recorded peeping tom video will hear a pre-recorded deposition Thursday afternoon from Jesse Palmer – a former professional football player and onetime star of The Bachelor who is currently an ESPN analyst.

Palmer will testify for the defense, a Nashville circuit court spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE. Palmer was initially scheduled to testify in the morning, but due to “equipment issues” the video deposition will be held in the afternoon, the spokesperson says.

Jesse Palmer Robin Marchant/Getty

Erin Andrews walks into the courtroom Tuesday afternoon Mark Humphrey/AP

Andrews is suing Michael Barrett, Marriott International and others for $75 million after Barrett took a nude video of her in 2008 while at the hotel chain.

Earlier this week, Andrews told a Nashville judge that the footage, which Barrett distributed online, still haunts her.

“I think about it every day,” she said. “One of the worst thoughts I have is when I walk around a stadium there’s always that thought, as I walk right by the stands, and I think, ‘My God, everyone in this stadium has seen that video.’ “