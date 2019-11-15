S.C. Teen Sentenced to Life for Killing Father, 6-Year-Old Boy at Elementary School

Image zoom GoFundMe

This week, a 17-year-old South Carolina teen who killed his father in 2016 before driving to a nearby elementary school and opening fire on a playground, killing a 6-year-old boy, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, PEOPLE confirms.

Jesse Osborne was 14 when he committed the two murders to which he entered guilty pleas last December.

The teen shot his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, three times on September 28, 2016, killing him. He then strapped on an AirSoft vest, and drove three miles in his dad’s truck to Townville Elementary School, where he shot indiscriminately into the playground, killing student Jacob Hall.

Investigators learned Osborne had researched mass shootings at schools online, reports WYFF. He was also interested in serial killers, according to police.

Text messages recovered from Osborne’s phone indicate he had hoped to kill between 50 and 60 elementary school students in Townville in his planned attack, according to the station.

But the gun jammed, thwarting his plan.

Image zoom Jesse Osborne Ken Ruinard/Greenville News via USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

RELATED: 6-Year-Old Boy Wounded in South Carolina School Shooting Is on Life Support and ‘Fighting for His Life’

Jacob Hall, who was a first-grader, was shot in a main artery in his thigh, causing massive blood loss leading to cardiopulmonary arrest. Three days after he arrived at the hospital, he was removed from life support and died.

A superhero-themed funeral was held for him.

RELATED: Jacob Hall’s Mother Calls Her 6-Year-Old Son a Superhero After He Dies from School Shooting Wound

Osborne was sentenced on Thursday, reports USA Today — the same day two students were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Southern California.

Days before the sentencing, Osborne was allegedly caught on camera digging a hole found near his cell, resulting in an attempting escape charge. It was unclear if he has yet to enter a plea to the charge.

RELATED: Jacob Hall, 6, Dies After Being Shot on Playground of His South Carolina Elementary School

According to the New York Times, Osborne also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, because two other students and a first-grade teacher were on the playground at the time of the attack.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An armed firefighter working nearby responded to the scene, and pinned Osborne down until police arrived.

Osborne has 10 days to appeal his sentence.

It was unclear Friday if he intends to appeal, and a lawyer for him could not be reached for comment.