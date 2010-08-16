Jersey Shore's Ronnie Arrested for Not Paying Parking Tickets

Ronald Ortiz-Magro was picked up Sunday, dealt with the outstanding warrants and was released

Two weeks after Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was arrested for alleged public drunkenness, another cast member, Ronald “Ronnie” Ortiz-Magro, was picked up Sunday for outstanding warrants on unpaid parking tickets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ortiz-Magro, 24, reportedly satisfied the conditions of the outstanding warrants and was released.

This isn’t Ronnie’s first brush with the law. Last September, the Bronx resident was arrested after a fight outside a club in Seaside Heights, N.J.