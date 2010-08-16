Jersey Shore's Ronnie Arrested for Not Paying Parking Tickets

Ronald Ortiz-Magro was picked up Sunday, dealt with the outstanding warrants and was released

By Tim Nudd
August 16, 2010 07:30 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Scott Gries/PictureGroup

Gym. Tickets. Laundry?

Two weeks after Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was arrested for alleged public drunkenness, another cast member, Ronald “Ronnie” Ortiz-Magro, was picked up Sunday for outstanding warrants on unpaid parking tickets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ortiz-Magro, 24, reportedly satisfied the conditions of the outstanding warrants and was released.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore: The Gui-Do’s and Don’ts of Miami

This isn’t Ronnie’s first brush with the law. Last September, the Bronx resident was arrested after a fight outside a club in Seaside Heights, N.J.

Jersey Shore is three weeks into its sophomore season on MTV.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com