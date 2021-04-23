Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Assault

The TV personality is currently on probation after agreeing to a plea deal last year in a previous domestic violence case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested after allegedly attacking a partner in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, was arrested Thursday morning at 11:50 am in the Northridge area on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the LAPD tells PEOPLE.

The reality star was then taken to Van Nuys jail before being released late Thursday on $100,000 bail.

Ortiz-Magro's 3-year-old daughter Ariana, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, was in his care at the time of the incident, a source tells PEOPLE, and was later taken to her mother. Harley was not involved in the incident.

Following Ortiz-Magro's arrest, which was first reported by TMZ, his lawyers said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."

The reality TV star is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 in a previous domestic violence case involving Harley.

Last May, Ortiz-Magro pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. As a result, he was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

The pair split in early 2019, and each debuted new relationships in October of last year.