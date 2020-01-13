Jersey City Shooters Had Bomb Large Enough to Impact Victims Five Football Fields Away: Feds

Image zoom FBI

The suspects behind a hate-fueled shooting rampage last month in Jersey City, New Jersey, had a bomb in their van powerful enough to have killed and injured people within a radius stretching the length of five football fields if detonated.

According to local media, including NBC 4, the Bergen Record and 1010 Wins, the new information was revealed during a press conference Monday at the FBI’s Newark headquarters.

The press conference was called by U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, who said Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals — killed by alleged domestic terrorists Francine Graham and David Anderson — likely prevented wider bloodshed.

“We believe he threw off a broader plan,” Carpenito said, according to reports, adding that, by confronting the suspects, Seals “probably saved dozens if not more lives.”

In addition, authorities revealed Monday the same van Graham and Anderson arrived in before opening fire on the JC Kosher Supermarket, killing three, contained enough materials for a second similar bomb.

Additionally on Monday, authorities confirmed the shooting was a bias crime, and that Graham and Anderson intended on targeting Jewish people.

During the press conference, officials said Graham and Anderson had been researching a Jewish community center in nearby Bayonne, but did not say whether the two were plotting to target the site.

Both shooters were found dead inside the kosher market, where they had barricaded themselves after killing Seals in a nearby cemetery.

Seals had confronted the pair after spotting the van, which was similar to one connected to the murder of an Uber driver days before in Bayonne.

The incident triggered an hours-long standoff that involved the suspects and police exchanging gunfire.

Carpenito also said Monday the suspects had recently taken a trip to Ohio, where they engaged in target practice.

The investigation into the shooting continues.