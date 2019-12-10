Police Officer Shot in Head in Active Shooting Situation in Jersey City

Image zoom Getty Images

A police officer was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing active shooting at a convenience store in Jersey City, New Jersey, a law enforcement official tells PEOPLE.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there are additional injuries or any fatalities.

NBC News reports a law enforcement official described the attack as an “ambush.” Citing multiple law enforcement sources, the outlet reports that at least one person was inside a convenience store with a long gun.

ABC News reports the bodega is on Martin Luther King drive. The outlet reports hundreds of officers, SWAT units and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

ABC reports multiple area schools are on lockdown.

The New Jersey State Patrolman’s Benevolent Association wrote on Twitter, “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

Jersey City is just across the Hudson River from New York City. Its population is about 250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.