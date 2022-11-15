'Jeopardy!' Slammed for Clue Mentioning Gabby Petito Murderer Brian Laundrie

Viewers of the show Celebrity Jeopardy! were upset when a clue featured Brian Laundrie, who admitted in a journal to killing his girlfriend Gabby Petito

By
Published on November 15, 2022 03:27 PM
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie. Photo: Find Gabby/Facebook

Celebrity Jeopardy! has been heavily criticized after Sunday night's episode included a clue about Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing girlfriend Gabby Petito in 2021.

During the episode — which featured actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster — the contestants were given this clue by host Mayim Bialik: "In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters."

The answer, which Booster answered correctly, was alligators.

Viewers expressed their opinions about the clue on social media, with many calling it disrespectful and in poor taste.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

One person tweeted: "I'm kinda shocked that Jeopardy used Brian Laundrie, the murderer from FL, in a clue about alligators. I'm pretty sure they could have used better judgment and gotten that answer another way. Bad taste @Jeopardy."

Another person wrote: "Wow @Jeopardythat Brian Laundrie clue was in bad taste. You could have gotten to 'alligator' any other way. Why bring him up? Gross."

In the summer of 2021, Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country trip together in a repurposed van, but on Sept. 11, Petito was reported missing by her family, who had not heard from her.

It was later revealed that Laundrie had returned home to his parents' house with the van 10 days before Petito was reported missing. The case made national and international headlines and by Sept. 17, Laundrie also was missing.

On Sept. 21, Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death was later ruled strangulation.

On Oct. 21, the FBI confirmed Laundrie's remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

In January of 2022, the FBI announced that Laundrie's written confession taking responsibility for Petito's death was found near his remains.

Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZIaxP5ldkg NEW video of Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie hours before she was killed | LiveNOW from FOX 47,330 views Oct 17, 2022 New surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods store shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie browsing the grocery shelves on Aug. 27, 2021 – the day she was last seen in public alive. The video, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows Petito’s white Ford Transit van pulling into the parking lot before Petito and Laundrie shop around the grocery store. Petito's remains were found a few weeks later, on September 19, and the coroner ruled her death to be a homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie raised suspicion after he fled Wyoming, returning to his parents home in Florida where he refused to speak about Petito's whereabouts. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and confessed to killing Petito in a notebook found next to his remains.
Gabby Petito Seen Shopping with Brian Laundrie Just Before Her Murder in Newly Unearthed Footage
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Dad Thanks Supporters a Year After Her Body Was Found: 'Today Is Particularly Hard'
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession 'Ridiculous': 'Wanted to Look Like the Good Guy'
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Killer Brian Laundrie's Body Was Found
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Mother Makes $100,000 Donation to Combat Domestic Violence
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Family Attorney Says
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
Gabby Petito
Judge Calls Brian Laundrie's Family's Alleged Actions 'Callous and Cruel,' Denies Motion to Dismiss Suit
Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie's Parents Skipped Hearing on Civil Lawsuit Alleging They Covered Up Gabby Petito's Murder
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Human Remains Found in Search for Brian Laundrie, Along with His Backpack, Notebook
Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession Reveals He Murdered Fiancée Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie
'Narcissists Rewrite History': Gabby Petito's Mom Responds to Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Family Attorney Hints at Possible Charges Against 'Additional Individuals' in Statement
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie's Parents Noticed Gun Missing After He Disappeared — But Detail Wasn't Made Public
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Family Opens Up About Her Murder in New Peacock Documentary — Watch the Trailer
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie's Notebook Reveals Confession to Killing Gabby Petito: 'I Ended Her Life'