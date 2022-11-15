'Jeopardy!' Slammed for Clue Mentioning Gabby Petito Murderer Brian Laundrie

Celebrity Jeopardy! has been heavily criticized after Sunday night's episode included a clue about Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing girlfriend Gabby Petito in 2021.

During the episode — which featured actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster — the contestants were given this clue by host Mayim Bialik: "In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters."

The answer, which Booster answered correctly, was alligators.

Viewers expressed their opinions about the clue on social media, with many calling it disrespectful and in poor taste.

One person tweeted: "I'm kinda shocked that Jeopardy used Brian Laundrie, the murderer from FL, in a clue about alligators. I'm pretty sure they could have used better judgment and gotten that answer another way. Bad taste @Jeopardy."

Another person wrote: "Wow @Jeopardythat Brian Laundrie clue was in bad taste. You could have gotten to 'alligator' any other way. Why bring him up? Gross."

In the summer of 2021, Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country trip together in a repurposed van, but on Sept. 11, Petito was reported missing by her family, who had not heard from her.

It was later revealed that Laundrie had returned home to his parents' house with the van 10 days before Petito was reported missing. The case made national and international headlines and by Sept. 17, Laundrie also was missing.

On Sept. 21, Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death was later ruled strangulation.

On Oct. 21, the FBI confirmed Laundrie's remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

In January of 2022, the FBI announced that Laundrie's written confession taking responsibility for Petito's death was found near his remains.