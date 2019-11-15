N.J. Man Guilty of Killing, Dismembering Girlfriend Whose Remains Washed Up in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Jenny Londono

A New Jersey man has been found guilty in the gruesome dismemberment death of his girlfriend, who was also his business partner.

On Friday, a jury found Raphael Lolos, 43, guilty on 29 counts including murder, desecration of human remains and stalking in the killing of Jenny Londono, who was 31 at the time of her 2017 death, Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth R. Rebein of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

Londono was last seen on June 25 of that year when she was closing up Luna Lounge, a bar in Englewood, New Jersey, which she founded with Lolos a year before her death, prosecutors had said.

RELATED: Boyfriend Charged with Murder After N.J. Woman’s Body Parts Were Found Floating Around N.Y.C.

Two days later, a couple walking by a Brooklyn bay spotted her torso floating in the water, and five days after that, Londono’s leg washed up along the banks of New York’s Upper West Side.

She was identified after police released images of a distinctive tattoo that runs across her hip.

Image zoom Rafael Lolos Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

RELATED: Fears for Missing Woman as Dismembered Body Parts Wash Ashore in New York City: ‘She Didn’t Deserve This’

After Londono’s death, prosecutors said Lolos bought garbage bags and two meat cleavers from a Target, NorthJersey.com reports. Londono’s DNA was later discovered on one of the cleavers in her apartment where prosecutors believe she was slain, the paper reports.

According to prosecutors, the couple had been fighting over money and their relationship. Texts between them showed that he had called her a “gold digger,” while other messages vacillated between apologies and vows of love.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lolos was also convicted of stealing Londono’s credit cards after killing her, Rebein says.

A few days after her death, Londono’s friends had a vigil in her memory, NBC New York reported at the time.

“For the past few days, I try to close my eyes every night, just to think that this is a dream and she’s gonna come back,” Londono’s friend, Marcela Toro, told the station.