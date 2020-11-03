Jennifer Toscano was on her way home from a Halloween party when she pulled over at the scene of a rollover accident

Mass. Nurse Who Stopped to Help Car Crash Victim on Road Is Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

An off-duty nurse who stopped at the scene of a car crash to help injured passengers was killed Sunday along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island when a car hit her before speeding off.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, as she headed home from a Halloween party, 34-year-old Massachusetts nurse Jennifer Toscano stopped at the scene of a rollover accident, not far from Exit 30 in Pawtucket, the Rhode Island State Police confirms in a statement.

Troopers who were already en route pulled up to the scene and "were advised that a good Samaritan, who stopped to render aid to a passenger in the rolled over vehicle, was struck by a red colored vehicle, that then fled," the statement explains.

Toscano was hit as she was walking to the accident.

"The good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement continues.

Officers located the red car a short time later, and arrested the alleged driver, 22-year-old Massachusetts man Luis Baez.

Baez was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, resulting in death, driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death and operating on a suspended license.

He is being held on $45,000 bail and did not enter pleas during his arraignment Monday morning.

Toscano's longtime friend, Ashley Zeolla, spoke to NBC 10 News, and said she was not surprised Toscano stopped to help a man who was trapped in the upside-down vehicle.

"If someone needed help, Jen was always there to help them," said Zeolla. "That's just who she was. She was my best friend. She was always there for everyone. If you needed her, she was there for you."

Zeolla told the station she was told Toscano died upon impact.

Toscano leaves behind a 14-year-old son, who is still dealing with his father's death some months back.

Zeolla told the station Toscano was kind, loving, and passionate.

"She died doing what she loved doing," she said.