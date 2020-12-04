Missing since Nov. 20, Jennifer Grant's remains were found on abandoned train tracks — and now police have charged a husband and wife in connection with her death

S.C. Woman Who Recently Graduated from College Is Killed Before Suspect, Wife Allegedly Bury Body

The body of a 36-year-old South Carolina woman was found on abandoned train tracks earlier this week after she had previously been buried – and now a husband and wife are charged in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, officers with the North Charleston Police Department found the body of Jennifer Grant across the street from the home of one of the suspects, the Post and Courier reports.

Grant, who had just graduated from college, was last seen on Nov. 20.

An autopsy showed her cause of death was sharp-force injury and that her manner of death was a homicide, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said, The Post and Courier reports.

On Wednesday, police arrested Curtis Smith, 65, and his wife Antolene Smith, 45, of North Charleston.

Curtis Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.

Antolene Smith is charged with accessory after the fact to felony.

Curtis Smith is being held without bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Antolene Smith is being held on a $50,000 bond.

They appeared before a bond judge on Wednesday. They have not yet entered pleas and it is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Court affidavits obtained by WCSC reveal that sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25, Curtis Smith allegedly killed Grant with a kitchen knife during a fight in his living room.

The two began fighting when Curtis Smith told Grant he was “going back to his wife,” the affidavits state.

Antoline Smith told authorities that Grant allegedly hit Curtis Smith on the head with a trophy and bit his hand, the affidavits state.

At that point, Curtis Smith allegedly went to get a knife from the kitchen and returned to the living room where he stabbed Grant, according to the affidavits.

Curtis Smith allegedly buried the body in the backyard, the affidavits state.

Antolene Smith allegedly confessed to police, telling investigators that she and Curtis Smith then allegedly removed Grant’s body from the backyard, according to the affidavits.

The affidavits allege that when they were unable to lift the body into a car, they put Grant’s body into a recycling container and wheeled it to a field across the street, where they dumped it on the train tracks in a field.

With Antolene Smith’s help, investigators found the knife they believe was allegedly used in the stabbing in a lot near the home, the affidavits state.

As police continue to investigate, Grant’s family is mourning her loss.

“I would just like to know if she had any last words or did she suffer?” Eva Grant, the victim’s mother told WCSC. “Did she call for her mom?”

“She had a big future ahead of her,” Grant’s cousin, Lasonya Epps, told WCSC. “She just graduated from college and she was working down to the VA hospital.”