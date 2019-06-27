Dad Charged in Connection with Disappearance of Conn. Mom Says Kids Are 'Constantly on My Mind'

Image zoom Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

The husband of a Connecticut mom who vanished in May spoke out Wednesday for the first time since her disappearance, saying he misses his children.

Fotis Dulos, 51, told reporters outside Stamford Superior Court, “I just want to tell my children that they are constantly on my mind,” the Hartford Courant reports.

The children of Fotis and missing mom Jennifer Dulos, 50, are currently staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

“I love them and miss them very much,” Fotis said.

On May 24, after dropping off her children at school in the morning, Jennifer vanished. She remains missing.

Subsequently, Fotis, and Michelle Troconis, 44, who was allegedly having an affair with him, were arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case.

Fotis was in court Wednesday for a hearing about a confidential psychological evaluation that the couple’s children’s court representative does not want to be made public, NBC Connecticut reports.

The court representative accuses Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, of violating a court order by releasing to the media information from the sealed evaluation, which was taken as part of the custody dispute between Jennifer and Fotis, the Advocate reports.

“This is a family case,” Reuben Midler, an attorney representing Jennifer said in court, the Advocate reports. “This is not an opportunity for the defendant to establish a criminal defense, which is I think what is going on.”

Pattis argued that he is “required to rebut adverse publicity as to Mr. Dulos, and if there is a person in the world about whom there has been adverse publicity, it is he,” the Advocate reports.

Jennifer, Pattis said, “acted in reliance on that report. She told Mr. Dulos based on that report, ‘You will never see your children, I will see to it.’”

The judge ruled that the report will remain sealed, though lawyers will still be able to review it and discuss it with their clients, the Courant reports.

On Wednesday, outside of court, Pattis speculated that Jennifer died by suicide as a way to get back at her husband, the Stamford Advocate reports. Earlier, Pattis had speculated Dulos staged her disappearance.

“You heard us say today in court comments that Jennifer made to Mr. Dulos that give us grave concerns for her safety and well-being,” Pattis said, Law and Crime reports. “We are actively contemplating the revenge suicide hypothesis as an explanation for her disappearance.”

Over the weekend, Pattis implied that Jennifer orchestrated her own disappearance by claiming she once wrote a manuscript similar to the bestselling novel and movie Gone Girl, about a woman who fakes her own death to frame her husband.

A close friend of the woman says the lawyer, who admits he never read the manuscript, mischaracterized it and that his claim. She said his claim is “false and irresponsible” and “makes no sense.”

Jennifer moved to New Canaan with her children in 2017 after learning that her husband had allegedly been having an affair with Troconis for more than a year. In her divorce filing, she said she feared for her life, but Fotis has denied the accusations.

Fotis and Troconis were arrested after surveillance cameras allegedly captured footage of a man and woman matching their descriptions dumping garbage bags at 30 different trash bins in Hartford the night Jennifer went missing, court records show.

At least two of the bags allegedly contained clothing and sponges stained with Jennifer’s blood, court records show.

Pattis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.