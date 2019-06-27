'I’m Afraid of My Husband': What Missing Conn. Mom Said About Estranged Spouse in Divorce Papers

Image zoom Missing mom Jennifer Dulos. New Canaan Police Department/Instagram

Two years before Jennifer Dulos went missing, she left behind what her friends see as chilling red flags in divorce papers served to her estranged husband, luxury home developer Fotis Dulos.

Jennifer, 50, who was last seen dropping her five kids off at the New Canaan Country School in Connecticut on May 24, painted a frightening image of Fotis — alleging he exhibited “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior” — when she filed for divorce on June 20, 2017.

Fotis, 51, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested a week after Jennifer’s May 24 disappearance after video images were discovered showing a man police say is Fotis dumping more than 30 trash bags into multiple trash receptacles not far from Jennifer’s home hours after she went missing.

At least two of the bags, according to police, were found to contain clothing and sponges smeared with Jennifer’s blood.

“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer wrote in the court paperwork, which detailed allegations that Fotis had threatened to kidnap their children and take them to his native Greece with Troconis.

“He is dangerous and ruthless when he believes that he has been wronged. . . I’m afraid for my safety and the physical safety and emotional well-being of our minor children.”

Image zoom Police booking photos for Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who were arrested on June 1. New Canaan Police Department(2)

The Ivy League-educated couple’s seemingly postcard-perfect marriage crumbled in April 2017 after friends say Jennifer learned that her husband of 13 years was having an affair with Troconis, an employee at his real estate development company.

Jennifer claimed, in the court papers, that her husband told her he intended to move his girlfriend and her minor daughter into the family’s 15,000-square-foott home in Farmington, and asked her to sign an agreement formalizing his planned living and child custody arrangement.

“When I disagreed,” she wrote of the May 2017 event, “he became enraged. I was terrified and ran out of the house. He continued to yell at me and chased me towards the road. Fortunately, the situation de-escalated because one of his employees drove up the driveway.”

Image zoom Sophy Holland

The next day, Jennifer claimed she was horrified to learn that her husband, who according to her did not have a permit, had purchased an unregistered handgun from a friend.

Fotis allegedly refused to remove it from the couple’s home, telling his wife that he needed it “for protection.”

“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer wrote. “I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him. I know that he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. He has the attitude that he must always win at all costs.”

Fotis and Troconis pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the case on June 12 and have been released on $500,000 bail. Additional charges could be filed against the couple, authorities say.