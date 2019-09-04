Estranged Conn. Husband Arrested for 2nd Time in Case of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos

Image zoom Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos was arrested Wednesday on a new tampering charge in connection with the disappearance of his wife, who hasn’t been seen since May, say state police, multiple outlets report.

Fotis Dulos was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. at his home in Farmington, the Hartford Courant reports.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos,” authorities wrote in a statement obtained by Patch.

Dulos, 51, was transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, the Courant reports.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond, local station WTNH reports.

No further details of his arrest — and what prompted the new charges — have been disclosed.

A formal press release containing criminal charges, bond and booking photo will be released later Wednesday afternoon once Dulos has been processed, state police say in the statement.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis were arrested in June and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the May 24 disappearance of his wife. They have been out on $500,000 bond each.

Jennifer moved to New Canaan with her children in 2017 after learning that her husband had allegedly been having an affair with Troconis for more than a year. In her divorce filing, she said she feared for her life, but Fotis has denied the accusations.

The Connecticut State Police and Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, did not respond to requests for comment. He entered a plea of not guilty to the original charges in June but it is unclear if he has entered a plea to the new charge against him.

Troconis’s attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. She entered a plea of not guilty to the original charges in June. It is unclear if Troconis faces any new charges.