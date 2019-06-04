Missing Conn. Mom's Blood-Stained Clothing Found in 30 Trash Bins, and Husband Allegedly Dumped It

Jennifer Farber Dulos dropped her kids off at school in New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24 — and was never seen again.

Later that day, her 2017 black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned near the affluent town’s sprawling Waveny Park.

But the mother of five remains missing.

Newly released court documents reveal that clothing and sponges stained with the woman’s blood were found in trash bins in Hartford, about 70 miles away. Authorities allege the woman’s estranged husband and his girlfriend put the blood-stained items in the bins on the day the woman disappeared, multiple outlets including the Hartford Courant report.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, in his black Ford Raptor pickup truck stopping at more than 30 locations in Hartford and disposing of plastic trash bags containing items stained with the missing mother’s blood on May 24, the court documents state.

Cell phone records allegedly tie the pair to the area as well, the warrant states.

On Monday, as authorities continued to search for Farber Dulos, 50, her husband, a contractor, and his girlfriend, reportedly an entrepreneur from Argentina, who lived together in Farber Dulos’s former home in Farmington, appeared in Norwalk Superior Court for their arraignments in connection with her disappearance.

The two were arrested on Saturday and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

More charges are likely, say prosecutors, News 12 Connecticut reports.

Jennnifer Farber Dulos, 50, of New Canaan. New Canaan Police Department/Instagram

Dulos remains held on $500,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Center. Troconis was released on Monday afternoon after posting bond, leaving court with a jacket over her head and blowing kisses to her family at one point, News 12 Connecticut reports.

The pair did not enter pleas. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The case has been transferred to Stamford Superior Court, where they are scheduled to appear June 11.

Fotis Dulos, 51, being escorted from court on June 3. Douglas Healey/Polaris

Blood Stains in Garage and House

Known as a devoted and loving mother, Farber Dulos was reported missing by friends on May 24 after she failed to show up for two appointments, according to the warrants, CBS News reports.

Officers who went to the New Canaan home she was renting for her and her children at 7 p.m. that night found blood stains — and blood spatter — on the garage floor and on a vehicle in the garage, arrest warrant affidavits show, CBS News reports.

Michelle Troconis, 44, being led into court June 3. Douglas Healey/Polaris

The next day, state police found blood stains and blood spatter inside the home — and evidence that someone had tried to clean up, the affidavits say, the Courant reports.

Investigators believe that “a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene,” and that Farber Dulos “was the suspected victim,” the affidavits say, the Courant reports.

Police joined by the FBI have spent days combing through Waveny Park, Dulos’ home in Farmington and another property he owns for any sign of Farber Dulos.

A Connecticut State Police Canine Unit searches New Canaan's Waveny Park for Jennifer Dulos. TNS via ZUMA

Missing Woman and Husband Were in Custody Dispute

Her shocking disappearance comes during a lengthy and contentious divorce and custody battle. When she filed for divorce, she said she feared for her life, saying in court documents that she was “afraid” of Dulos, court records show, the Stamford Advocate reports.

Calling his alleged behavior “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling,” she said that she was afraid her husband was going to kidnap their children and take them to Greece, where he is from, the documents stated.

Dulos denied the accusations.

Farber Dulos also said that his relationship with Troconis – which he did not hide from the children – was hurting them, documents say. Troconis is pictured with Dulos on his company’s website’s blog.

The couple’s five children are staying with Farber Dulos’ mother, who alleges Fotis Dulos owes her more than $2.5 million.

On Tuesday, Farber Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, filed for temporary custody of her daughter’s five children, who range in age from 8 to 13, according to a motion filed with state Superior Court in Stamford, the Advocate reports.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. To submit video footage, contact New Canaan Police Officer Kelly Coughlin at Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov.